Dumped condoms raise concerns

Police are investigating whether a plethora of condom boxes dumped in Lynbrook could be linked to an ongoing investigation into more than 100 sexually explicit letters being sent to women across southern and eastern suburbs of Melbourne.

The Bayside Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team is appealing for public assistance after a cardboard box containing 88 condom packets was handed into police yesterday.

Investigators have been told the sealed condom boxes were found dumped in wetlands near Patterson Drive in Lynbrook at about 10am on Thursday 18 May.

This comes a day after police revealed they were working to identify an offender who had been terrorising women with crude letters and used condoms in the mail.

The first incident was reported to police on 20 March, with the most recent occurring on 15 May.

Investigators have been told several people attended their local police stations to report the incidents, with upwards of 65 female victims coming forward.

It is believed that most of those who reported the material have received multiple letters, all with the suspected used prophylactics included.

Officers believe the victims are linked and are part of a targeted attack.

Investigations remain ongoing and police are working to identify whether the dumped box is linked to the series of offending.

Anyone with information on the packages, or the recently dumped packets are urged to come forward.