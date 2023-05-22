Woman fighting for life after Noble Park hit-run

A pedestrian has been critically injured in a hit-run collision in Noble Park on Saturday 20 May.

The 34-year-old Springvale woman was struck by a white van while crossing Heatherton Road near Avon Street about 7pm, police say.

She was assisted by witnesses until emergency services arrived. She was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The van driver did not stop at the scene.

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives urged the driver to come forward to police.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au