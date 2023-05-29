Eight teens arrested in stolen car convoy

Eight teenagers have been arrested after police spotted a convoy of allegedly stolen vehicles in the South East early on Friday 26 May.

Three cars reportedly stopped at a Thomastown service station and stole petrol about 2.14am that night, according to Victoria Police.

Police Air Wing later spotted four vehicles – a Suburu, a Land Rover, a Mercedes Benz and an Audi – travelling in convoy on Eastern Freeway towards Dandenong.

Two teens were arrested near the Suburu, after it was dumped in Cairns Road, Hampton Park.

The Land Rover was brought to a halt with police stop sticks at the corner of Greens Road and South Gippsland Highway in Dandenong South.

Dog Squad and Critical Incident Response Team officers arrested two youths nearby and seized two edged weapons.

The Audi sedan was followed by Air Wing to Maple Street, Trafalgar. Four teens were arrested in a police intercept.

A 17-year-old Keysborough boy was charged with aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and other charges.

A 17-year-old Laverton boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle, aggravated burglary and other charges.

A 16-year-old Clyde North boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle, theft and other offences.

A 16-year-old Cranbourne West boy was charged with theft of motor vehicle, possess cannabis and other offences.

They were to appear at a children’s court on 26 May.

A 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy all from Cranbourne were charged with car theft and bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 13-year-old Cranbourne boy was released pending further enquiries.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au