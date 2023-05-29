Melbourne rocked by 3.8 tremor

The earth moved, windows rattled and residents stirred awake across Melbourne from a 3.8-magnitude earthquake late on Sunday, 28 May.

The moderate-sized tremor shook at a depth of two kilometres, with reports of a loud bang about 11.41pm.

With an epicentre near Sunbury, it was the largest recorded earthquake in greater Melbourne for more than 120 years, according to Seismology Research Centre.

State Emergency Service Victoria reported “little to no damage”.

Emergency Victoria issued an advice message for Victoria, warning of potential aftershocks.

In a severe aftershock, it’s advised to drop to the ground, take cover under a table or sturdy item of furniture, and hold on until the shaking stops.