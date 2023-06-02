Supermarket fire in Lonsdale St

By Sahar Foladi

A fire broke out at a supermarket in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on Thursday evening 1 June with major roads blocked.

A Community Alert was issued late evening due to the amount of smoke and activity in area.

Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) arrived at the scene with 31 appliances, following fire panel indicator alarm and a call from the premises at 6.48pm.

It took 120 firefighters to bring done the fire declared as under control at 3.47am.

The first crews arrived at the scene five minutes after the call according to FRV.

The supermarket was still operating at the time of fire and all people were evacuated before firefighters arrived.

“Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) responded to a structure fire in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong overnight,to find a fire fully involved in the roof of a building,”FRV said.

Country Fire Australia (CFA) responded with 9 units.

“The fire spread quickly across the building threatening neighbouring properties,” FRV spokesperson said.

The integrity of the building has not yet been established and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Ambulance Victoria, Victoria Police, Melbourne Water the City of Dandenong and the EPA were in attendance.

The Princes Highway remains closed outbound between Clow Street and Foster Street, and between Walker Street and Langhorne Street.