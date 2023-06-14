Doveton teen charged following armed robberies in Melbourne’s East

Police have charged a 13-year-old Doveton teenager with a string of offences following armed robberies in Melbourne’s East earlier this week.

Police have said a group of up to six teenagers entered a fast-food restaurant on Whitehorse Road in Nunawading at about 2.20am on Tuesday 13 June, where they allegedly threatened staff with knives, stole cash and damaged the front window, before fleeing the scene in two vehicles.

Police said the teenagers allegedly entered another fast-food restaurant on Burwood Highway in Vermont South and threatened staff with weapons.

One of the vehicles was allegedly stolen during an aggravated burglary at a property on Fermanagh Road in Camberwell on Sunday 11 June.

Police arrested the Doveton teenager, as well as a 15-year-old teen from Springvale South and a 16-year-old Cranbourne teen, on Tuesday 13 June.

Police charged the Doveton teenager with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of handling stolen goods, two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime and committing an indictable offence on bail.

Police charged the Springvale South teen with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of handling stolen goods, two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime, theft of a motor vehicle and committing an indictable offence on bail.

Police charged the Cranbourne teen with theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of handling stolen goods, two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

Police have remanded the trio in custody to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Investigations are ongoing to identify the other individuals involved.

Anyone who witnessed the incidents, has dashcam/CCTV footage or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.