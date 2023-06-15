The stats stars of the Southern League in 2023

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Star News Group sports journalist Jonty Ralphsmith has used the King’s Birthday weekend bye as the perfect opportunity to take a close look at the stats-stars of the Southern Football Netball League so far in 2023.

SOUTHERN DIVISION 1

CLUB-BY-CLUB

TOP THREE GOAL-KICKERS

Cranbourne

1 – Marc Holt (22 goals, fifth overall)

2 – Zak Roscoe (21 goals, sixth overall)

3 – Ryan Jones (18 goals, seventh overall)

Dingley

1 – Michael Dolan (12 goals)

2 – Adam Peacock (11 goals)

2 – Lochie Benton (11 goals)

2 – Tom Morecroft (11 goals)

Springvale Districts

1 – Matt Wetering (27 goals, third overall)

2 – Daniel Helmore (16 goals)

3 – Alex Derzekos – (11 goals)

PLAYERS WHO HAVE PLAYED EVERY GAME

Cranbourne (11): Jake Cowburn, Jake Stephens, Matthew Allister, Jarryd Barker, Dylan Cavalot, Zak Roscoe, Ryan Jones, Michael Boland, Brandon Osborne, Glenn Osborne, Luke Bee-Hugo.

Dingley (15): Lochie Benton, Cody Cochrane, Lachie Lamble, Lucas Walmsley, Sam McGregor, Josh Ferguson, Cam Dickie, Rory Goldsmith, Nick Lloyd, Tom McKinley, Tom Morecroft, Jackson Peet, Luke Frith, Alex Windhager, Adam Lloyd.

Springvale Districts (14): Mason Russell, John Walker, Zane Merdanovic, Peter Heng, Toby Arms, George Angelopoulos, Dylan Quirk, Matt Wetering, Alex Derzekos, Stefan Feehan, Shakore Bragg-Taylor, Brody Ledder, Daniel Helmore, Jason Ward.

NAMED IN THE BEST MOST OFTEN

Cranbourne: Matt Allister and Dylan Cavalot (four times)

Dingley: Lucas Walmsley (six times)

Springvale Districts: Zane Merdanovic and Toby Arms (four times)

WHO WE SAY IS LEADING THE BEST AND FAIREST

Cranbourne: Zak Roscoe

Dingley: Lucas Walmsley

Springvale Districts: Toby Arms

SOUTHERN DIVISION 2

CLUB-BY-CLUB

TOP THREE GOAL-KICKERS

Doveton

1 – Cam Williamson (17 goals, eighth overall)

2 – Max Sheppard (14 goals)

3 – James Gascard (7 goals)

Hampton Park

1 – Nathan Carver (23 goals, third overall)

2 – Trent Thomas (17 goals, eighth overall)

3 – Declan Brunnell (14 goals)

3 – Kyle Hendy (14 goals)

Keysborough

1 – Anthony Brannan (8 goals)

2 – Cooper Sheppard (6 goals)

3 – Geoff Humphreys (5 goals)

3 – Simon Marchese (5 goals)

Skye

1 – Jayden Sullivan (15 goals)

2 – Brad Dyer (11 goals)

3 – Ben Evans (7 goals)

3 – Joel McConville (7 goals)

3 – Koby Villis (7 goals)

PLAYERS WHO HAVE PLAYED EVERY GAME

Doveton (10): Sam Muirhead, Brodie Howie, Max Sheppard, Shannon Henwood, Deekon Stapleton, Harley Primrose, Jake Ingaliso, Matthew Jameson, Jake Basa, Ricky Johnson.

Hampton Park (8): Trent Downe, Trent Thomas, Cory Phillips, Luke O’Brien, Aaron Holden, Andrew Parker, Declan Brunell, Jye King.

Keysborough (7): Matthew Beer, Matthew Collett, Anthony Brannan, Ethan Bakes, Cooper Sheppard, Simon Marchese, Brad Doyle.

Skye (6): Aaron Pacey, Jarrod Sullivan, Jordan Thomas, Blake Treble, Joel McConville, Jack Henderson.

NAMED IN THE BEST MOST OFTEN

Doveton: Max Sheppard (six times)

Hampton Park: Tanner Stanton (seven times)

Keysborough: Geoffrey Humphries, Matthew Beer, Matthew Haines (four times)

Skye: Joel McConville (six times)

WHO WE SAY IS LEADING THE BEST AND FAIREST

Doveton: Jake Basa

Hampton Park: Tanner Stanton

Keysborough: Matthew Beer

Skye: Joel McConville