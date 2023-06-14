Eminence Care Day Program Opening

By Sahar Foladi

Eminence Care proudly launched their newest Day Program Activities Centre in Dandenong South.

The program is designed to support individuals with ohysical and mental disabilities to participate fully in the program with ranges of activities available to them.

The activity centre provides yoga for meditation, music therapy, zumba, hula dance, cooking and baking, candle making, jewellery making, scrapbook, painting, sandpit, bingo, arts and crafts, board games, electronic games, high-tea and social events.

“We understand that being able to engage with others, is an important aspect of overall health and well-being,” Sita Dallas, program supervisor said.

“That’s why we take a person-centred approach to all our Day Program activities, working closely with each participant, to identify their goals and preferences.”

The activities are targeted to stimulate and engage each individuals.

“We are also excited, to introduce our Theatre Room, with comfy recliners, for participants to relax, while enjoying the movies.,” Ms Dallas said.

In addition to the Day Program Activities, Eminence Care also offer a range of personal care and domestic assistance, which also includes Supported Independent Living (SIL).

Eminence Care can be reached on (03) 83664080 or info@eminencecare.net.au.