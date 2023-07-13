Gambling signs banned at sport

By Sahar Foladi

Alliance for Gambling Reform has applauded City of Greater Dandenong Council’s “leadership” in striking out gambling ads at sport grounds.

In a council meeting on 26 June, Greater Dandenong Council passed a ban on ‘direct’ gambling ads as part of its latest version of its recreation reserve advertising, promotional and club signage policy.

Alliance for Gambling Reform chief executive officer, Carol Bennett said this is essential especially when Greater Dandenong is facing a gambling related harm crisis.

“Gambling harms disproportionately impact a community who’re more vulnerable and City of Greater Dandenong has large number of vulnerable groups.

“As a local council, Greater Dandenong council has shown real leadership in supporting the community to resolve some of those harms.”

Any sponsorship signage agreement between clubs and sponsors will only be permitted during playing season, after which clubs have seven days to remove the signage.

The policy attracted some heat as councillor Tim Dark argued local sports clubs are already doing it tough and this will further the strain.

“The fundamental issue I have is the way sports clubs have to come up with their own donations and fundraisers without the help of the council.

“I have concerns Council is overstepping significantly regarding the signage and advertising opportunities.

“Sports clubs only have limited ways to raise money and to have them … in trouble for having a local business sponsor the club is crazy.”

Political ads would also not be permitted as well as any direct ads on fast food products, restaurants and suppliers as part of their healthy eating crackdown on local sporting clubs.

Deputy mayor Lana Formoso who’s also a physical education teacher, supported the policy saying it’s in line with community consultation and the council’s plan.

“I believe there’s absolutely nothing wrong with this policy, in fact I implore it as a PE teacher. I want to promote healthy eating and an active community.”

The policy will see local clubs submit their promotional signage design layout including colour scheme, size and the wording of the proposed ad as part of Council’s approval process.

Council’s Sports and Recreational Department would than grant a written permission for any installation of signage.

Greater Dandenong has bourne massive losses on pokies, on track for more than $135 million in 2022-’23 and one of the highest per capita in the state.

Ms Bennett said it’s not just the financial aspect of the harms but also the “significant losses that causes harm” through family violence, anxiety and family breakdowns.

“We know that gambling advertisement does directly link to increases in gambling. We can say that this will impact the budgets of those clubs but there’s a far greater impact in terms of socio-economic help that goes in the community.”

After an investigation led by the Alliance’s volunteers, it was found that large number of pokies machine venues are available 24/7 through ‘staggering’ their opening hours with nearby venues where one venue will close at 6 am and another venue will open at 6 am.

According to Ms Bennett, this issue has also been raised by Greater Dandenong Council.

“We have been working hard with the State Government to make these changes to opening hours policy.

“There’s no real reason for people to be gambling in the middle of the night.”

The Alliance has recommended a ‘total blackout’ from midnight to 10 am to address the loophole in the legislation, where machines are only to be operated for a maximum 20 hours a day with a continuous four hour break.

However, each venue can individually decide what hours their poker machine rooms are closed.

“We want to see a blackout because that’s when most gambling harms is happening, mostly between 12 to 4 am,’ Ms Bennett said.

In addition to pokies losses, an estimated $150 million is lost by Greater Dandenong residents each year to other legal forms of gambling, which brings total annual losses to about $285 million – equivalent to about $2000 per adult.

“The council has recognised the significant problem and losses in their community and they’re seeking alternatives.

“I think this is why this leadership from council is so significant but gambling ads is just one measure,” Ms Bennett said.