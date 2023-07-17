Pokies harm-reduction reforms welcomed

New-announced measures to reduce pokies harm have been welcomed by the Alliance for Gambling Reform.

Premier Daniel Andrews on 16 July announced mandatory pre-commitment limits and cards for all gaming machines.

Gamblers’ ‘load-up’ limits will also drop from $1000 to $100, EGM spin rates will slow to three seconds a game, and all pokie venues except Crown Casino will close between 4am-10am.

“These reforms will provide the strongest gambling harm preventions and anti-money laundering measures in Australia – we owe it to all Victorians to take this stance and help those experiencing harm turn their lives around,” Mr Andrews said.

The mandatory pre-commitment, carded play and load up limits will be introduced subject to thorough consultation with industry through an implementation working group.

The mandatory closure periods will be enforced by mid-2024.

Alliance for Gambling Reform chief advocate Tim Costello said the “significant” reforms were long awaited.

“These reforms appear to be very significant, especially the introduction of mandatory carded play with set loss limits of no more than $100 a day,” Rev. Costello said.

“We still need to see all of the details, but this will go a long way towards minimising gambling harm in our community as well as reducing the huge amounts of dirty money being laundered through poker machines.”

According to the Government, an estimated 330,000 Victorians experience harm from gambling each year.