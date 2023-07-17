‘Cowards’ destroy top gym

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A popular mixed-martial arts gym in Dandenong South has been destroyed in what police suspect was a “targeted” and “deliberate” arson attack.

Police say that a car was used to crash through the front door of Fighters Xpress about 3.30am on Sunday 16 July.

Accelerant was poured through the 50-metre by 20-metre building on Lonsdale Street and set alight.

“We’ve got a scene of absolute desolation,” Arson and Explosive Squad’s Inspector Chris Murray told reporters.

Arson and Explosive Squad, Echo Taskforce and VIPER detectives are investigating whether the blaze is linked to an outbreak of feud-fuelled arson attacks across Melbourne.

Middle Eastern organised crime groups and outlaw motorcycle gangs are said to be involved in the spree.

“We will be significantly upping the ante as the result of this,” Insp Murray said.

“We will be looking at why this premises was targeted, what the possible motives were.

“Our response is going to be absolutely significant. If you’re behind this, if you’re associated with people involved in this, we will be paying you a visit – mark my words.”

In a social media post, Fighters Xpress owner and renowned kickboxer Sleman Aschna slammed the “weak little cowards” and vowed to build a “bigger and better” gym for its “many kids and families”.

“Please don’t do kiddy s*** and if you’re going to try be a thug or gangsta don’t target kids and families training facilities, or innocent people, shame on you!

“All of our staff and members that attend and train at the gym have zero gang relations and none are involved in any war that the media is portraying us to be apart of.

“If anyone has problems with individuals that used to be part of the gym, please chase it up directly with them you cowards.

“Just scared little boys hiding behind your phones.”

FRV and CFA firefighters battled for more than 75 minutes to bring the inferno under control.

The fire damaged a next-door café, which owners say they bought three years ago and only opened for a month.

“We lost a part of us,” owner Emma Mekonnen told reporters.

Shortly after the blaze was lit, a vehicle was set on fire in Canberra Avenue, Dandenong and melted part of a resident’s car.

Police believe the incident is linked to the gym blaze.

Fighters Xpress is the training base for teenage world champion kickboxer Melisa Muselovic. It has also hosted visiting world champions such as UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In 2019, the same gym was targeted by a suspicious fire, which started in an outside hard-rubbish.

On that occasion, the building suffered significant smoke damage.

Any information or vision to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au