Alleged hoon faces 111 charges after Achilles raids

Three men have been charged and two vehicles seized as part of an anti-hoon investigation in the South East.

A 28 year old from Berwick was charged with more than 100 offences after police raided homes in Berwick, Hallam and Pakenham, a Maffra tow yard and an industrial premises in Pakenham from 5am on 20 July.

Dandenong Achilles Taskforce investigators had been probing social-media vision of several cars allegedly performing burnouts at a gathering in Traralgon East on Saturday 24 June.

Sergeant Paul Holtzinger, of the taskforce, said police crackdowns on illegal and dangerous driving was reducing hoon events in the South East.

“Today’s arrests send a clear message to those doing the wrong thing – you can’t hide from police in the streets, in the home, or on social media.

“This result shows that Victoria Police will continue applying pressure to known hoon drivers to prevent future events.”

Hooning put drivers, passengers and spectators’ lives at risk, as well as innocent pedestrians and other road users, he said.

The Berwick man arrested at a Jarryd Crescent home was charged with 111 offences – one of the greatest tally of charges served by the taskforce.

He was charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, incitement, breach of bail, committing an indictable offence on bail, loss of traction while driving, dangerous driving, using an unsafe vehicle and making or causing unnecessary noise and smoke.

Police say that he took part in hoon events at Yallourn North and Traralgon East and incited an event in January this year.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday 21 July.

Two Hallam men, aged 20 and 18, were arrested during a police search of a home at Kilberry Crescent Hallam.

They were charged with reckless conduct endangering serious injury, dangerous driving and loss of traction while driving.

The 20 year old was also charged with incitement.

Both were bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 23 November.

A silver 1995 Holden station wagon and white 1997 Holden sedan were seized by police.

Hoon driving events have declined by more than 75 per cent in the two years since Taskforce Achilles was formed in February 2021, police say.

Any information on illegal hoon activity to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au