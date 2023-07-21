Gym fire ‘less likely’ linked to gangs

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A suspicious fire at a Dandenong South gym is “less likely” to be linked to an organised crime-related arson spree, police say.

The Fighters Xpress mixed-martial arts gym on Lonsdale Street was rammed by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday 16 July and set alight with accelerant, according to police.

Arson and Explosives Squad, Echo Taskforce and VIPER Taskforce were initially investigating possible links to 11 arson attacks across Melbourne since late June.

A dispute between Middle Eastern organised crime groups and outlaw motorcycle gangs was said to be behind the spree.

On 21 July, Detective Inspector Chris Murray from the Arson & Explosives Squad said investigators “now believe it is less likely” that (the Dandenong South fire) was linked.

“However, we are looking at possible links for all these incidents to a broad range of serious and organised crime groups.

“This series is complex and the motivations for all the fires and the parties involved are in many ways still being determined.

“We need to keep an open mind and be open to any possibilities when it comes to these matters.”

In an earlier social media post, Fighters Xpress owner and renowned kickboxer Sleman Aschna stated his staff and members had “zero gang relations”.

“None are involved in any war that the media is portraying us to be a part of.”

The blaze engulfed the 50-metre by 20-metre building as well as a next door café. Firefighters battled for more than 75 minutes to bring it under control.

This week, police arrested two men believed to be linked to the other 11 arson attacks in Fawkner, Greenvale, Oakleigh, Fraser Rise, Caroline Springs, Maribyrnong, Collingwood and Port Melbourne.

“The arrests earlier this week are just the beginning – we can assure those involved we will be relentless in our efforts to bring this unnecessary violence to a stop.”