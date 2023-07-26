I Cook’s council case dropped

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

After a four-year battle, Dandenong South commercial caterer I Cook Foods has “dropped its case” against Greater Dandenong Council, the council has announced.

Following all-day mediation between the parties on 25 July, the ICF civil case was dismissed by the Victorian Supreme Court, the council stated.

“We are pleased to confirm that I Cook Foods has dropped its case against Council, Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill stated.

“The fact that the claims were dropped shows that there was no substance to any of the claims made against Council and its officers.

“Nothing was paid by Council to I Cook Foods. Both I Cook Foods and Council have agreed to pay their own legal costs.”

Ms Weatherill said the council was “pleased with the outcome” but its “thoughts and condolences remain with the Painter family who lost their mother”.

The council would also focus on the welfare of staff involved in the case.

“Council has been doing everything it can to support them through this issue.”

ICF owner Ian Cook said the council should not have publicised the terms of the confidential “settlement”.

“That puts them at a contempt of court if they’re giving all of the details.”

ICF is continuing to sue the State of Victoria over then-Deputy Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton’s shutdown of its commercial kitchen in early 2019.

The commercial kitchen argues it was shut wrongfully as part of an investigation by health authorities into a hospital patient’s death.

The matter has been the subject of police and Parliamentary investigations.

No charges have been laid.

A directions hearing is scheduled at the Supreme Court on 26 July.