Lotto luck strikes Sth East

Melbourne’s South East ranks as the ‘luckiest’ lotto region in Australia, with the most division-one wins in the past financial year.

According to The Lott and Lotterywest data, the region sold 31 division-one winning tickets in 2022-’23, reaping more than $90 million.

This included a $50 million Oz Lotto winner sold at Hampton Park Lotto.

Springvale South/Dingley Village (3 winners) and Endeavour Hills (3) were equal top postcodes in the nation.

Southvale Newsagency in Springvale South and Endeavour Lotto & News each sold three division one winning tickets worth more than $10 million collectively.

Victoria finished the financial year retaining the title of the state with the most division one wins: 137 worth more than $409 million in prize money.

The Lott spokesperson Matt Hart said he was keen to see if last financial year’s lottery hotspots continued their good fortune in FY24.

“Some players tell us they deliberately pick outlets that have recently sold a major lottery prize in the hope of continuing the winning streak, while other players choose different outlets, believing lightning won’t strike twice.”