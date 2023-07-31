Calls to ditch fried chips ban

By Sahar Foladi

City of Greater Dandenong councillors say a ban on deep-fried ‘dimmies’ and chips should be abandoned after a strong public backlash.

As reported by Star Journal on 5 June, the council rolled out the ban on new deep fryers in sport club’s canteens and kitchens in pursuit of healthier menus.

Greater Dandenong community strengthening director Peta Gillies said clubs can still use built-in deep fryers if they’re provided.

“However freestanding benchtop deep fryers pose a safety risk to our community as they do not come with required exhaust fans nor grease traps, so cannot be used.

“Clubs that wish to sell fried food from kitchens that do not have a built-in deep fryer are advised to use air fryers instead, which is a healthier option and can be safely used on a kitchen benchtop.”

Cr Rhonda Garad said the council’s statement on the issue was giving “mixed messages“.

“While they say there’s no ban, I think to use the word ’encouraged’ is being interpreted as a ban.

“The council needs to stop strong-arming these sporting clubs, it’s an over-reach, unnecessary – and it could compromise the viability of these clubs.“

Cr Garad, who is also a public health researcher, says people should be given the option to choose with the healthy option provided alongside.

“There’s no evidence that eating chips on Saturday by kids being very active is causing harm. Council should listen to the sporting clubs.

“I don’t support this change when we haven’t provided a viable option,” she said

“Air fryers are not commercially equal to deep fryers in the amount of food and the time they can produce the food.

”There’s a preference for fried chips. I think people should have that choice.”

Cr Jim Memeti said he’s received countless messages and phone calls from residents to voice their frustration with the ban.

“The clubs are confused as to what’s happening. Some are told that this will be phased out and then council say it won’t be phased out.

“So it’s confusing not only for the public but also the council.”

Dandenong Thunder Soccer Club’s kitchen at George Andrews Reserve recently received a council makeover and was handed back without a built-in deep fryer.

Dylan Korcari, the club’s marketing director, said the reveal came with a disappointment.

“The new kitchen is very spacious and easier to access as well but there’s no built-in fryer. I understand the promotion of healthy eating lifestyle but this is the wrong move.

“As a club you’ll be forced to close because the people are there for the experience. When people order chips it has to be deep fried.”

The club attracts as large as 2,000 people who make their way to watch the game and enjoy hot fried food.

“I don’t know if the council planned this through carefully. I can guarantee a three year old knows the big ‘M’ for Maccas just from the logo.

“Council and others can push for a healthier agenda but out of 100, five or six will actually listen. It’ll be very impossible to have that healthy eating agenda.”

Cr Tim Dark says Greater Dandenong should abandon the ban.

He said clubs would not only be “losing a critical source of income“ but the touted health benefits were a “lie” given that parents were taking their kids to fast-food outlets after the game.

“Clubs are already struggling financially with the council’s restriction on advertising,” he said.

Mr Korcari also raised the point saying people will not wait for air-fried fries and would rather drive to a drive-thru after the match.

“People would go to Maccas drive-thru because itts faster rather than people waiting on air-fried chips.

“In 15 minutes they can have a happy meal or burger from Maccas.“

Cr Memeti says this is a “difficult one” to tackle.

“We’re also talking about clubs ran by mums and dads. It’s a little canteen they run to survive and help the club thrive.

“It’s not like people will binge on fast food every day.”

Ms Gillies said the council recognised canteens were an important revenue source for sports clubs.

“We are always available to assist clubs to review and improve their canteen menus to provide healthier options in partnership with Monash Health and the Vic Kids Eat Well program.

“Council can also help clubs to identify appropriate benchtop air fryers.”