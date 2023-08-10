On the wrong path

By Emily Laing

A witness of a police chase in Doveton have said it was a “miracle no one was killed“ after a man on a motorised scooter fled dangerously into a shopping area.

Around 11am on Friday 4 August, the man was seen riding a motorised scooter with no plates while being “closely“ pursued by police outside Autumn Place Shopping Centre.

Police had intercepted the rider on Hawthorn Road.

In an attempt to evade police, the rider drove the wrong way up a one way street into the shopping area.

“All of a sudden the motorcyclist came boring up from the supermarket end towards the library end, the police car was only two car lengths behind him,“ witness Maree said.

“It was a terrifying incident to witness.

“People walking in the shopping area had to jump onto the footpath.“

Maree said the police took a “terrible risk“ in “forcing“ the motorcyclist into the shopping area, however a police spokesperson said the officers did not pursue the vehicle after “an assessment was made“ regarding “potential safety risks to the public“.

Other witnesses remember seeing a police car, but heard no commotion and did not recall seeing the rider.

Investigations remain ongoing and Victoria Police would not comment on “police methodology“.