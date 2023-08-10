Six arrested in drug, gun raids

Six people were arrested as part of a series of police raids linked to gun and drug-trafficking in the South East.

Police swooped on seven homes in Clyde North, Cranbourne North, Narre Warren, Clyde, Berwick and Hampton Park as well as two factories in Hallam on Tuesday 8 August.

They seized about $100,000 cash as well as alleged illicit drugs such as MDMA, hallucinogenic mushrooms and cocaine.

With the help of the Special Operations Group, police arrested a 27-year-old Clyde North man in Oakleigh just after 4pm.

Half a kilogram of what appeared to be cocaine was seized, police say.

The man was charged with possessing a traffickable amount of firearms and trafficking a drug of dependence.

He was remanded in custody to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 9 August.

A 26-year-old Cranbourne North man was charged with drug trafficking possession, possessing a general category handgun, disposal of a general category firearm except to a licensed firearms dealer, drug trafficking in a commercial quantity and other firearm and drug offences.

A 25-year-old Narre Warren man was charged with drug trafficking and possessing proceeds of crime.

The pair were expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 21 November.

A 28-year-old Clyde man was expected to be charged on summons.

A 21-year-old Cranbourne North woman and a 35-year-old Hampton Park man were released pending further enquiries.

Armed Crime Squad, Echo Taskforce, Casey Crime Investigation Unit, SD3 Divisional Response Unit and Youth Gangs Team were involved in the police raids.

Any information on illicit firearms to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or crimestoppersvic.com.au