Hallam and Cranbourne North boys charged after attempted robbery

Police have charged a 17-year-old Cranbourne North boy and a 14-year-old Hallam boy with attempted robbery following an attempted robbery in Mount Waverley on Wednesday 30 August.

Police were on patrol when they spotted a black Ford sedan, with no registration plates, park outside a bottle shop on Andrew Street at about 9.20pm.

Police have alleged four people wearing balaclavas exited the car, ran inside the store and demanded alcohol from the salesperson before striking him in the face.

Multiple police units were quickly on scene and arrested the four teenagers, with the victim sustaining minor injuries.

Police charged a 16-year-old Wallan boy and a 17-year-old Cranbourne North boy with attempted robbery and three further robberies which occurred on 23 August in Oakleigh East, Reservoir and Northcote.

Police charged a 17-year-old Wallan boy with attempted robbery.

All three have been held in custody to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

Police charged a 14-year-old Hallam boy with attempted robbery.

He was bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

To report any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.