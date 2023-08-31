Rowville armed and ready

By Marcus Uhe

It’s becoming familiar territory for Rowville; an early rest before the intensity of finals heats up.

2023 makes it consecutive seasons that the Hawks have secured the double chance on the back of a stellar home-and-away season, ahead of a date with destiny against Vermont.

A blistering run home from Ben Wise’s men saw them win 12 of their last 13, ticking off finals aspirant after finals aspirant along the way, from East Ringwood and Doncaster East, to Blackburn and Noble Park in a seven-game win streak to close the season.

Their only loss, however, came at the hands of Saturday’s opponent.

A round 11 Sunday afternoon stand-alone showpiece shootout saw the Eagles fly higher at their home deck in a dogged day for the Hawks, who lost ruck Nikolas Shoenmakers and a handful of others to various injuries.

The fact that Saturday’s opponent are the only side to get the better of them in the second half of the season threatens to present psychological scarring for the Hawks, but Wise is not concerned.

“I don’t reckon I’ve thought about it (the last game) since the Monday after it,” he said.

“I suppose the performance and the point differential was reflective of the day we put up.

“We learn from it, but it’s in the past.

“We took a lot out of the game but it’s going to be a completely different side to what tackled that (game).”

Seven goals to just two in the second quarter saw the Eagles establish a 42-point margin at half time, and while Rowville mounted a charge in the third term, the damage had already been done.

Chief destroyer that day was creative forward Adrian Kalcovski, who kicked one of his two bags of six goals for the year, but Wise believes he has the cattle to ensure there’s no repeat of his heroics.

“We’ve got plenty of match-ups for Kalcovski, he’s had a really good year and he got off the chain that day,” he said.

“We’ll plan for all their good players and obviously he’s one of them.”

Eyes will be drawn to the middle of the park at Bayswater, with both sides possessing star power at the contest.

Anthony Brolic, Lachlan Stapleton and Lachlan McDonald will have their work cut-out for them against the likes of Lachlan Johns, Alex Greenwood and Lochlan Jenkins at the coalface, with the expected return of Cooper MacDonald, who missed the corresponding game, from a broken collarbone, set to give the Hawks a boost.

While in the Hawks’ forward half, the highest-scoring side in the competition comes toe-to-toe with the second-best backline for points conceded in 2023.

“They’re all really good players, there’ll definitely be some planning going into how they set up and what they do, their match ups,” Wise said.

“They’re minor premiers for a reason.

“Their system is stacking up, ‘Parks’ (Adam Parker) has got them playing really good footy.

“They’ve been really stingy, able to defend really well behind the ball.

“We’re going to have our work cut out to dismantle that, and then look at our key areas where we have to shut them out and get the better of them.”

The lessons of last year’s unsuccessful tilt are forming their approach in 2023, a result the Hawks are keen to avenge in their quest to bring silverware back to Seebeck Oval.

“This is why we do what we do,” Wise said.

“You want to be having a crack at the pointy end of the year and I’m excited for the boys to have another crack at it.

“They’ve worked extremely hard, so they’re just focused on making sure they do everything right in the next couple of weeks to make sure they’re in the best shape to have a crack at Vermont.

“We’re very rapt and very proud of what we achieved during the home and away season.

“But as we know, the fun stuff starts and we’ve given ourselves the best opportunity to have a crack at what we all want.”

The clash is scheduled for 2.20 at Bayswater Oval on Saturday, with the loser to face the winner of Balwyn’s clash with Doncaster East for a spot in the grand final.