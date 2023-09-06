Fury grows over doomed trees

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A community petition has been launched to save two of the last giant River Red Gums in central Noble Park.

The trees stand on the edge of council land and the site at 51A Douglas Street. Their removal was endorsed by Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny as part of a six-storey apartment tower development.

Within a week, more than 700 had signed onto the online petition.

Organiser Gaye Guest said she was amazed at how quickly the signatures were accumulating.

“People who sign petitions also vote and people are now telling the State Government that they want the trees preserved through this petition.”

She says the gums are the last remnant specimens in the area, after the Government mowed down 66 along Mons Parade as part of the 2016 sky-rail project.

“It’s ironic that we have the stump of the tree in the station forecourt that Noble Park grew under and the beautiful mural that the council commissioned representing the birth of the river red gums in Mons Parade.

“And yet the State Government and the developer have done nothing to accommodate these magnificent species when ideally they just have to reconfigure the design to enhance that space.”

Greater Dandenong Council had submitted for a change of the apartments’ design so the trees could be preserved.

But according to the Government, it was “not feasible” to retain the trees without “substantially restricting” the development.

A native vegetation offset within Port Phillip and Westernport region was required for the removal of the trees, as well as further planting at the Douglas Street site as part of an approved landscape plan.

The trees’ retention was a matter for the developer to negotiate directly with the council, the Government says.

However the council’s city planning director Jody Bosman has publicly held little hope of saving the trees.

Mr Bosman said the permit – once issued – could not be cancelled “as it is now owned by the developer”.

“We cannot reverse the decision on the permit issued in Noble Park.”

A State Government spokesperson said it was “focused on delivering more housing for Victorians with good access to jobs, transport and essential services – ensuring Victoria’s liveability for future generations.”

Critics say the trees’ destruction runs counter to the Noble Park suburban revitalization project to increase the area’s greenery.

Labor MP Lee Tarlamis, who chairs the Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation Board, said it was “working hard to improve the amenity and greenery across the Noble Park activity centre”.

It had funded and partnered in projects like the nearby Leonard Avenue greening and streetscape works and new garden beds and tree planting on Douglas Street, he said.

“In partnership with Council, we also Implemented the Noble Park Activity Centre tree planting plan which resulted in the planting of more than 50 trees in the activity centre.

“We are continuing to work with the community to identify new initiatives.”