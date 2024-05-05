GSEM thinktank for jobs growth

Government, industry, education and community leaders from the South East gathered for a jobs and skills summit at Bunjil Place on 3 May.

Advocacy group Greater South East Melbourne (GSEM) hosted the summit with an aim for practical solutions to drive much-needed employment growth in the region.

That day, it also announced that former Victorian deputy premier James Merlino was joining the GSEM board.

He joins other independent board members Simon McKeon AO and Margaret Fitzherbert.

The South East had significantly higher long-term unemployment than the Melbourne average, according to a recent GSEM-commissioned report.

It also had concerning rates of female unemployment, declining workforces in the region’s top two industries, high numbers over-qualified for their jobs and lower rates of education.

“Greater South East Melbourne is the fastest-growing region in Australia’s fastest-growing city. The population is set to grow from 1.5 million to two million over the next decade,” GSEM chair Mr McKeon said.

“To accommodate this level of growth and to cater to the needs of workers and employers, the region needs well-planned investment by government, industry, and the education sector.

“The future prosperity of the region’s residents depends on a skilled and adaptive workforce that is future-focussed and responsive to the changing nature of work.”

The ideas generated at the summit were to form a ‘jobs and skills roadmap’ – which will be launched by a GSEM delegation at Parliament House, Canberra on 26 June.

Among the workshop and discussion topics were the opportunities in transitioning to a net-zero economy, and the barriers to work for young people, women and culturally diverse communities.

The think-tank gathered state and federal government bodies as well as eight local councils including Cardinia, Greater Dandenong and Casey.

Education providers Chisholm Institute, Federation University, Monash University and South East Local Learning & Employment Network as well as South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance and Womens Health in the South East were also there.

Guest speakers included Dunkley MP Jodie Belyea, representing federal Skills and Training Minister Brendan O’Connor.

Victorian Jobs and Industry Minister Natalie Hutchins and Opposition Leader John Pesutto also addressed the audience.