Budget hopes for safer crossing

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso says funding for a controlled pedestrian-crossing at a notorious Stud Road blackspot is “imperative” in the State Budget on 7 May.

For years, Cr Formoso and the council have lobbied for traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing at the intersection of Stud and McFees roads, Dandenong North.

“It is imperative that the State Government funds traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing.

“Our community cannot wait for another budget cycle to see this matter addressed.”

The speed limit was recently reduced from 80 km/h to 60km/h between Cheam Street-Heatherton Road after a 2-year-old boy was tragically killed crossing opposite Dandenong Stadium in December.

He was the second pedestrian killed on the section in the past six years.

The speed reduction was a welcome “interim measure” but the “full project” needed to be “properly funded”, Cr Formoso said.

“The traffic crash data on this stretch of road is terrible.

“Along with many in our community, I’ve advocating for years for a proper solution.

“After the tragic loss of a toddler’s life in December 2023, the urgency of this project cannot be over-stated.

“As we promote active and sustainable transport, we must have a way for pedestrians, commuters and cyclists to safely cross this road.”

In March, the Department of Transport and Planning was said to be investigating further safety improvements at the McFees Road-Stud Road intersection.

More than 25,000 commuters travel on the six lane roadway each day.

Residents, including children, regularly bolt across the road to access the popular Dandenong Stadium, a bus stop, playground and floodplains parkland.

The nearest pedestrian crossing is 850 metres away at the Heatherton Road lights, with the eastern side of Stud Road largely without a footpath.

It means many attempt crossing unsafely or instead drive across rather than taking a detour of about 1.7 kilometres.

In 2018, VicRoads pledged to install pedestrian lights and review the speed limit after a pedestrian in her 50s was fatally struck while crossing to a nearby bus stop.