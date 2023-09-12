Trio wanted over alleged Springvale frauds

Three men are wanted by police over an alleged fraudulent spending spree in Springvale and Doncaster.

Police believe the trio spent around $14,000 in three transactions on 17 July.

These were:

• A jewellery store on Springvale Road, Springvale about 3.45pm, where they purchased a large gold ring and bracelet.

• A telecommunications store on Springvale Road, Springvale about 4pm, where an iPhone 14 pro max and other accessories were purchased.

• A liquor store on Doncaster and Manningham Road, Doncaster about 5pm, where a large quantity of alcohol was purchased.

A 19-year-old Swan Hill man was alerted to the transactions via a notification on his phone.

The purchases were made using fraudulent identification documents, along with the 19-year-old’s bank details, police say.

Police released CCTV and images of three men wanted for questioning.

They are believed to be aged between 25-35 years and of Asian descent.

The first man is described as 178 centimetres and slim build. He was seen wearing a red jumper, black pants and slides.

The second man is described as about 175 centimetres and medium build. He was seen wearing a green jacket, white T-shirt and beige pants.

The third man is described as about 175 centimetres and solid build. He was seen wearing a dark jacket and blue pants.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au