Toxic waste operator fined

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The operator of Dandenong South’s toxic waste dump has been fined by EPA Victoria for a reporting breach.

Veolia Recycling and Recovery Pty Ltd had failed to provide a report on groundwater quality at the Taylors Road landfill by the specified time, the EPA stated.

It was fined $9246.

Under its EPA licence, testing and the report were required to confirm groundwater hadn’t been adversely affected. It was due on 23 June, and still had not arrived, the EPA stated.

“Not meeting a deadline means there is uncertainty about any possible environmental impact on the groundwater and that is something the community will not accept,” EPA South Metropolitan Melbourne regional manager Viranga Abeywickrema said.

“Poor administrative management is no excuse and a fine will help ensure Veolia improves the management of its environmental obligations.”

The tip is the only facility in Victoria licensed to receive category-B solid Prescribed Industrial Waste or hazardous waste.

Greater Dandenong Council has opposed contaminated waste at the landfill for more than 25 years.

The landfill had started under the auspices of the then Shire of Cranbourne. It was inherited by Greater Dandenong after council amalgamations in the mid 1990’s.

The State Government had pledged the dumping of prescribed industrial wastes would continue only until 2020.