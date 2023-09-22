Dangerous dogs managed under new local laws

By Matthew Sims

Casey Council has proposed enforcing an Animal Management Agreement regarding dogs who have escaped from their home or bitten, chased or rushed another person or animal.

Under the draft Local Law 2023 document, an owner or occupier of private land on which any animal is kept must not allow any animal to cause a nuisance to persons who occupy adjacent or nearby land, with an Authorised Officer or member of the council’s Dangerous Dog Committee able to enter into an Animal Management Agreement with the owner or occupier of land, with the agreement setting out the obligations of the owner or occupier of the private land in relation to securing an animal on the private land.

During its meeting on Tuesday 19 September, Casey Council passed a motion to endorse the Community Local Law 2023 document to be placed on public exhibition for four weeks.

Administrator Cameron Boardman said the new local laws were an “extremely important” document for both the community and the council and changes aimed to make the document clearer and more concise for residents and ratepayers.

“The revisions that have been undertaken have addressed a number of adminstrative errors that were under the 2018 Local Law,” he said.

“I would encourage interested community members to reflect and review the two versions and importantly provide feedback to us so we can incorporate any further changes or amendment as necessary.”

Mr Boardman said the key changes included animal nuisance, unsightly vacant land, enforcement capabilities regarding mandatory fencing on vacant land, the removal of abandoned vehicles and the incorporation of the Asset Local Law 2016.

Under the new document, an owner or occupier of private land must not allow private land to become unsightly.

Another addition was ensuring any owner or occupier of private land must not advertise, use or allow to be used or advertised for short stay accommodation unless they comply with the Short Stay Accommodation Code of Practice.

Mr Boardman said the council was prepared to make necessary changes in the wake of Premier Daniel Andrews and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s comments on short stay accommodation.

“It is acknowledged that from commentary from the Premier and the Prime Minister that there may be changes to the tax and statutory interpretation of short-term rental platforms, which include Airbnb.

“Whilst we have yet to be briefed on any specific details, if there is any requirements under regulation or statute to make any further adjustments to local laws, we will do that.

The State Government is due to make an extensive Housing Statement over the coming days, which is expected to include regulations on short stay accommodation.

“We need in the order of 1.6 to two million extra homes by the middle of this century,” Mr Andrews told ABC Melbourne on Monday 18 September.

“We will quite soon make substantive common-sense announcements that means more houses will get built.”

Mr Boardman said all members of the community should review the draft document and provide any suggestions or comments.

“This is a significant community consultation exercise,” he said.

“We do want as many interested members of the community to review the local laws and provide any feedback.

“We will be taking on board any feedback we receive.”

The council has scheduled to adopt and consider any submissions at its December meeting.

To view the draft document, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/local-laws