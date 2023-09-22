High-octane tour for Domeniko

By Matthew Sims

Three-year-old Domeniko received a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet V8 SuperUtes driver Jimmy ’The Phantom’ Vernon and sit in his car The Purple Rocket at the Sandown 500 event over the weekend.

Hailing from Hampton Park, Domeniko was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia on 18 December last year after being unwell for some time and has been receiving treatment at Monash Children’s Hospital.

Vernon pledged 20 per cent of his corporate sponsorship funding to Kids with Cancer Foundation, which is committed to making today easier for kids with cancer and their families through providing direct financial support to families, Care Packs, Wigs4Kids, plus funding critical hospital salaries and infrastructure, cancer research and more.

Domineko, his two siblings aged 10 and 11, and his parents were treated to a pit touron Saturday 16 September, meeting Vernon and other racing car drivers and a grid walk.

Vernon said spending the day with Domeniko (Iko) was “absolutely amazing”.

“Young Iko was very intrigued by our race car,” he said.

“Iko is currently visually impaired and gets a lot of his sensory connection through touch with his hands, it was an amazing feeling when Iko grabbed my hand and his face lit up with joy.

“I want to take a moment to thank the family for coming to the track, and to Iko for riding on board my helmet to our first podium in the V8 SuperUte Series.”

Following his win in the 2022 Australian Production Car Championship, A1 class last year, Vernon is racing in the 2023 V8 SuperUtes Series – driving for Kids with Cancer Foundation throughout the season, looking to raise awareness and funds to support the near 800 children diagnosed with cancer each year.

This year, Kids with Cancer Foundation has marked 25 years of supporting kids with cancer and their families and celebrated providing more than $30 million in funding nationwide through its programs.

Kids with Cancer Foundation has supported children and families in Victoria since it commenced operations in 1998 and has provided more than $2.2 million to Monash Children’s Hospital as a founding patron since 2004, assisting with the construction and fit out of the Paediatric Oncology Day Ward, as well as funding oncology staff positions.

For more information on Kids with Cancer Foundation, visit kidswithcancer.org.au