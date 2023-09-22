Six charged after drug gang raids

Nine men and a woman were arrested as part of a 12-month police investigation into drug-trafficking and crime gangs across the South East.

Police raided homes in Cranbourne North and Narre Warren South on Tuesday 20 September.

They allegedly seized about one kilogram of cocaine, hand-gun ammunition, a ballistic vest, cash and a small quantity of cocaine.

A Mercedes Benz and a stolen BMW was also seized, police say.

On Wednesday 20 September, police raided further properties in Lynbrook, Clayton, Hampton Park, Dandenong, Somerville and Tyabb.

Drugs including methylamphetamines, cocaine, cannabis, ecstasy, MDMA and 1,4-butanediol, as well as a quantity of cash were seized.

The 12-month investigation by the Gang Crime Squad focused on alleged large scale drug trafficking, particularly cocaine, linked to former street gang members and associates.

Gang Crime Squad Acting Senior Sergeant Detective Craig Mitchell said the results were testament to a large-scale investigation over the past 12 months.

“This investigation also highlights the ongoing links to high level organised crime that many street gang members have, even after they have moved on from those specific groups,” he said.

“We will continue to focus on those people and ensure their criminality is targeted regardless of what it involves.

“To arrest 10 people and seize a significant quantity of drugs is satisfying, especially alongside the seizure of the firearm and ammunition.”

Nawad Safar, 29, of Lyndhurst, faced Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on trafficking cocaine, possessing and trafficking methylamphetamine and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime charges on 21 September.

Bail was refused, and he was remanded for a mention hearing on 16 October.

Jacques Francois Jeanne, 31, of Hampton Park, also faced court on charges of possessing 1,4-Buteanediol, possessing cannabis and possessing cocaine on Thursday 21 September.

Also charged was a 25-year-old Cranbourne North man with allegedly trafficking a large commercial quantity of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and dealing proceeds of crime.

A 22-year-old Narre Warren South man was charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possessing cocaine, prohibiting a person possessing a firearm, theft of motor vehicle and dealing with proceeds of crime and bail offences.

They were remanded in custody to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 17 January.

Police charged a 22-year-old Clyde North man with trafficking cocaine, possessing cocaine and possessing cannabis.

He was bailed to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Friday 10 November.

Police interviewed a 20-year-old Endeavour Hills man and a 20-year-old Altona Meadows woman and released them pending further inquiries.

Police also charged a 25-year-old Clayton man with possessing cannabis and possessing prescription medication, receiving bail to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 7 February.

A 25-year-old Hampton Park man was bailed on an outstanding warrant to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 8 February.

Police interviewed a 25-year-old Hampton Park man and released him pending further enquiries.

https://youtube.com/shorts/wTAgTQCAqWQ