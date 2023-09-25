Pair charged over alleged mail-van carjacking

Two men have been charged over the alleged carjacking of a postal van in Carrum Downs.

The 30-year-old victim completed a delivery in Tolga Close and returned to his postal van about 1.20pm on Thursday 21 September.

Allegedly a man forced him out of the vehicle and drove off in the delivery van.

A second man allegedly fled in a Nissan Pulsar, believed to be stolen from Dandenong North between 19-20 September.

The postal van was found by police officers in Dandenong North.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

A 21-year-old Dandenong North man was charged with carjacking and theft. He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 22 September.

A 26-year-old Hampton Park man was charged with carjacking and theft. He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 9 Februray.

A 27-year-old Dandenong North woman was released pending further enquiries.