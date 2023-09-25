Teens charged over alleged robbery spree

Three youths have been arrested over an alleged spate of armed robberies, residential and commercial burglaries across Melbourne.

Eastern Region Crime Squad detectives arrested three boys, including one as young as 13, in Springvale South on Tuesday 19 September.

The offences allegedly occurred between 13 September and 19 September.

During one incident, police allege the group entered two fast-food stores in Mount Waverley and Mulgrave armed with knives and hammers.

Police allege the youths threatened staff before stealing a quantity of cash.

During both incidents, it is believed the offenders fled in a silver SUV.

Police also allege the group were involved in an attempted burglary at a tobacco shop in Camberwell later that morning.

In that incident, it is believed the offenders attempted to use a hammer to smash a window of the store but fled without gaining access.

Lastly, police believe the same group of offenders were involved in a burglary at a supermarket in Wheelers Hill.

It is alleged the offenders fled the scene after triggering a security system which filled the premises with smoke.

A silver Subaru and white Toyota were seen leaving the scene.

• A 14-year-old Doveton youth was charged with 21 offences including attempted aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, attempted home invasion, burglary, theft, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery and four counts of commit indictable offence while on bail.

He was remanded until October.

• A 15-year-old Springvale South youth was charged with five offences including aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and two counts of commit indictable offence on bail.

He was bailed on 20 September by the children’s court.

• A 13-year-old Ringwood East youth was interviewed in relation to the incidents and investigations are ongoing.

He appeared at the children’s court in relation to a revocation of bail application, however he was bailed.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Victoria Police has established a dedicated operation in response to a recent increase in offending at packaged liquor outlets and supermarkets across Melbourne.

As part of Operation Cubed, local police and specialist units including PORT, Air Wing and Dog Squad are targeting known offending hotspots.

Since 29 August, 19 arrests have been made. Police have also proactively visited more than 2,600 retailers to provide reassurance and provide crime prevention advice.

According to police, a small cohort of youth offenders are involved in this recent offending.