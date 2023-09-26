Youth hub launches with fanfare

A new and bigger Youth Links multicultural hub in Noble Park is being hailed as “opening our hearts to the future”.

Youth Minister Natalie Suleyman launched the South East Community Links-run space on Friday 22 September, among a flurry of music, dance, henna tattooing and inspiring speeches by young leaders.

The Youth Links Hub annually provides support for more than 2000 youths. It is committed to its new bigger location in Douglas Street for at least 10 years.

“We are not just launching a new building; we are opening our hearts to the future,” SECL chief executive Peter McNamara said.

“Noble Park has always been home to our Youth Links Hub, but over the past two years, we’ve seen a surge in demand for our programs.

“We grew out of our previous space and it was no longer fit for purpose.

“That’s why we’re delighted to unveil our new Youth Links Hub—a welcoming and safe space where young people can hang out, relax, study, learn skills, and get the help they need to thrive.”

The Youth Links team focuses on young people’s education, leadership, wellbeing, sports, employment and housing needs, McNamara said.

“For over half a century, SECL has been at the forefront of livering youth empowerment programs.

“We’ve been committed to supporting generations of young people, and helping them navigate barriers to their future opportunities.”

The government’s Noble Park Suburban Revitalisation Board provided $41,000 for the new hub.