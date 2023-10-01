Shortage of nurses leads to Casey child service participation drop

By Matthew Sims

Casey Council’s Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Service recorded a 8.56 per cent drop in participation due to a shortage of trained MCH nurses.

During its meeting on Tuesday 19 September, the council certified its Performance Statement for the 2022/23 year, which detailed participation had fallen to 60.58 per cent.

Following a period of reduced service offering to the zero to eight week age group from last October, this has now increased to zero to 18 months age group as of the end of June.

Casey Council child, youth and family manager Bronwyn Saffron said the shortage of nurses was yet another impact of shortages across the healthcare sector.

“Workforce pressures continue to be felt across Victoria’s healthcare sector, which has had a significant impact on staffing resources for Maternal Child Health (MCH) services,” she said.

“While we continue to manage workforce pressures, the recruitment of additional staff allowed us to increase our service again in June 2023, to make MCH appointments available for children up to 18 months of age, as well as families with additional needs.

“Prior to this, we needed to prioritise appointments for newborns aged zero to eight weeks and families with additional needs.”

Ms Saffron said the council was continuing to work closely with the Health Department, the Municipal Association of Victoria, the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation and Safer Care Victoria to resolve the issue to ensure the service could return to full service levels as quickly as possible.

“One way we’ve been working to address the challenges is through our support of MCH student placements,” she said.

“Over 2023 and 2024, the council will support 24 student placements.”

Ms Saffron said the council was continuing to provide in-home support for parents who have received a referral from a MCH nurse, GP or other health professional via the council’s Enhanced Maternal and Child Health Team.

“Council is committed to supporting all families and parents in our community and continues to provide free first time parents’ groups, sleep and settling support, breastfeeding (lactation) support and online workshops for introduction of foods,” she said.

“If parents have concerns about their child’s growth and development, and they do not have an appointment, they can call our central booking number on 9705 5590 and request to speak to a Team Leader about their concerns.

“Parents with urgent concerns about the health or wellbeing of their child should see their GP or attend the nearest Emergency Department.”

For more information about available services, visit casey.vic.gov.au/maternal-child-health-services