Disadvantage rise

By Matthew Sims

Casey Council has welcomed a 22 per cent jump in population driven by migration between 2016 and 2021, while the Relative Socio-Economic Disadvantage index score fell from seven to five.

According to the council’s report on its 2022/23 Performance Report, increased disadvantage could be attributed to changing economic conditions and their relatively greater impact on households within the municipality – a result of Casey households particular income, skill or occupation makeup.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics’ Socio-Economic Indexes for Areas (SEIFA) data for 2021 showed Casey’s relative score was at five among Victorian councils, ranking in 34th place across the state.

Casey Council connected communities manager Callum Pattie said Casey’s population has underwent a rapid demographic change since 2016.

“Accordingly, we would expect to see some shift in socio-economic characteristics of the population,” he said.

“Between 2016 and 2021, there was a 22 per cent increase in the population driven by domestic and overseas migration, particularly those looking for more affordable housing in Casey’s growth areas.

“Council monitors local socio-economic conditions and responds to community needs through advocacy, establishing and working in partnerships, as well as direct investments, such as through grants programs.”

Among the most disadvantaged suburbs receiving a score of one were Doveton, Hampton Park, Springvale, Noble Park, Dandenong, Dandenong North, Dandenong South, Bangholme and Cranbourne.

Other suburbs in the lower bracket with a score of two to four included Hallam, Narre Warren, Noble Park North, Pakenham, Pakenham South, Garfield and Lang Lang.

Suburbs with a mix of disadvantage and advantage with a score of five to seven included Lynbrook, Gembrook, Pearcedale, Narre Warren South, Keysborough and Bunyip.

South-eastern suburbs at the top of the list with a score of eight to 10 included Cranbourne South, Berwick, Officer, Emerald, Clyde, Lyndhurst, Harkaway, Guys Hill, Narre Warren East and Pakenham Upper.

According to the council’s 2022/23 Performance Report, council was focusing its action on being relevant for the emerging future.

“In a constantly changing world, the future holds great prosperity for governments that can identify and confront the conditions influencing their local economy but holds great risk for those who get it wrong,” the report read.

“At Casey, we commit to thinking and acting differently to ensure our long-term resilience, impact, and community empowerment.

“Working collaboratively, council will become a future-ready organisation that can create more resilient and empowered communities, connections and places whilst delivering on our future Council Plan and Community Vision.”