Jail for dozen-burglary spree

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A serial burglar who smashed and grabbed from an array of businesses, cars and a home across Dandenong and Noble Park has been jailed.

Sajad Kamalipor, a 26-year-old homeless painter, told police he went on his one-month spree to buy food and drugs when he was arrested in Comfort Inn in Dandenong on 31 January this year.

He pleaded guilty at the Victorian County Court to 31 charges including 12 burglaries and 13 thefts between 30 December-29 January – all while he was on bail.

On 29 January, he broke into a church, two money exchanges and a stamp and coin shop in The Hub shopping centre in Dandenong.

At one of the money exchanges, he lifted a safe containing $139,775 – but he couldn’t open it and discarded it nearby.

He also bagged thousands of dollars in Australian and various currencies, and a tray of collectible coins.

In the weeks before, he targeted a service station, three fast-food outlets, a pharmacy, two cars in a secure car park and a supermarket.

His looting also included further cash from tills and a charity tin, cigarettes, bank deposit books, a CD, IKEA bag and 13 electronic tablets, as well as irreplaceable personal jewellery from a Dandenong home.

Kamalipor claimed he traded the stolen items for drugs and money from a man in Dandenong North. Some of the goods were recovered during a police raid of the man’s home.

In sentencing on 28 September, Judge Robyn Harper noted the damage and violations caused by the “unsophisticated” and “opportunistic” burglary spree.

His plundering correlated with his descent into homelessness and drug abuse, the judge noted.

“While this may explain your conduct, it doesn’t excuse it.”

At 16, Kamlipor fled from Iran after his singing and rapping about politics displeased his homeland’s regime.

On a bridging visa in Australia, he met his wife and settled with her and their two children.

Due to an intervention order, he moved out of the family home into the Dandenong motel where he was was introduced to meth – which grew to a daily habit.

Judge Harper noted his guilty plea, true remorse, frank admissions to police and his “limited” criminal history.

His life was marked by distress, maladjustment, instability and self-harming. He was recently diagnosed with an untreated major depressive disorder.

With his visa now expired, he faces likely deportation after being released from custody – a further punishment which the judge took into account.

He was jailed for two years and four months, and eligible for parole after 18 months.

His term includes 240 days of pre-sentence custody.