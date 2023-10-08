Badminton centre out of bounds

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed badminton centre in a Keysborough factory has been ruled incompatible with surrounding trucks and forklifts.

Sansai Electronics’s 10-court facility for up to 40 players and 30 spectators at 3 Fairborne Way had been earlier refused by Greater Dandenong Council.

The council deemed the centre was inappropriately located at the rear of the existing industrial estate.

Objector Robert Kloester submitted that the facility’s 31-space common parking allotment was insufficient.

It would also unreasonably impact on neighbouring businesses, he argued.

On 4 October, Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal member Katherine Paterson ruled the centre’s on-site parking was inadequate, and the set-up was unsafe for pedestrians.

It was likely to need up to 40 car spaces, including for parents attending with their children.

There were no footpaths to link most of the car parks scattered throughout the estate, which is used by trucks and forklifts from other factories.

Access was via a common driveway, with a likely high turnover of badminton players at peak times.

“I find that there is a real potential for vehicles to conflict with pedestrians on this site, and this issue is not easily overcome,” Paterson stated.

“Whilst the applicant submitted that the peak times for the facility would be in the evening when the industrial uses are not operating, I do not agree.”

Paterson noted other non-industrial activities were nearby such as the Bounce indoor trampoline park, a place of worship and an adult education centre.

However the courts could only be supported outside an activity centre if it was a “net community benefit”.

Greater Dandenong recently approved a badminton facility on commercial land at 4 Brough Street, Springvale.

But it argued that the Springvale site had direct access to a road and adequate, convenient car parking.