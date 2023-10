A young child has been killed after being struck by a car in Hallam on Sunday 9 October.

Emergency services were called shortly after the incident in Arrino Crescent about 5pm but the child could not be revived, police say.

The car’s driver stopped at the scene.

Police are investigating.

Any information or footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au