26 arrested in youth gang blitz

Police have arrested 26 people in the latest blitz on alleged youth gangs and organised crime figures across the South East last week.

Greater Dandenong police targeted persons of interest on its Operation Alliance watchlist which monitors Victoria’s most serious and violent youth gang offenders.

In a series of raids and Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) checks on 2-5 October, people were arrested for alleged burglaries, car thefts, robberies, affray and firearm related offences.

Over the course of the week, police:

• Conducted 34 targeted Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) searches and four warrants at different addresses across Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia.

• Arrested 26 people.

• Seized nine firearms, including one sawn-off bolt-action rifle, three longarm imitation firearms, and five handgun imitation firearms. Various firearm related parts were also recovered.

• Seized a series of weapons, including a taser, extendable baton and OC spray.

• Recovered three stolen vehicles.

• Seized quantities of illicit substances, including MDMA, methylamphetamine, cannabis and steroids.

• Serviced two new FPOs, with an additional two to be completed this week for youth gang members currently in custody.

Inspector Andrew McKee, from Greater Dandenong Tasking and Coordination, said it was part of Operation Alliance’s continued work in disrupting and dismantling youth gangs.

“Organised crime figures, including OMCG members, have also been in our sights this week.

“This comes as local police have recently observed links young local offenders carrying out crimes, including robberies and car thefts, on behalf of organised crime groups.”

Since Alliance was formed in September 2020, police had reduced the number of known youth gang members in Victoria from 747 to 598, Insp McKee said.

“However, a core group of recidivist offenders, including 84 gang members who police have arrested more than ten times over the past year, remain the ongoing challenge and focus for Operation Alliance.

“These young people have shown a continual disregard for the rest of the community, and we will continue to have no hesitation in holding them accountable.”

Among those arrested last week were:

• An 18-year-old known youth gang member from Hampton Park who was arrested following an FPO check, and charged over an alleged aggravated burglary, and theft of a motor vehicle. He was charged and summonsed and will attend court at a later date.

• An 19-year-old known youth gang member was arrested at a home in Dandenong in relation to the alleged theft of a motor vehicle and bail offences. He was released pending further enquiries.

• A 34-year-old Springvale South man who was arrested following a Firearms Act search at his home. Police seized eight imitation firearms and ammunition, as well as quantities of methylamphetamine and cannabis. He was charged with firearm and drug related offences and was to appear in Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 5 October.

• A 50-year-old known OMCG associate who was arrested after police located an extendable baton inside a car during a search of a Dandenong North home. The woman was charged and summonsed for possess prohibited weapon and will face court at a later date.

In Berwick, a 27-year-old Croydon North man and 21-year-old Healesville woman were arrested, following the use of ANPR technology which detected a blue Subaru bearing allegedly stolen number plates.

The pair allegedly fled from police on foot and were arrested in the yard of a property on Earlsfield Drive.

They were allegedly found in possession of 1,4-Butanediol and MDMA, along with identification documents believed to be stolen goods.

It will be further alleged they were involved in a petrol drive-off in Ringwood late last month.

The man was charged with 20 offences including theft of a motor vehicle, theft of petrol, possess 1,4-Butanediol, commit indicatable offence while on bail, drive while disqualified, and display incorrect plates.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 16 October.

The woman was charged and summonsed with nine offences, including theft of a motor vehicle and stating a false name.

She will appear before court at a later date.

Local police, including the Greater Dandenong Alliance Taskforce were supported by the VIPER Taskforce, Highway Patrol officers, the Canine Unit, Airwing and Drone Unit during the course of the operation.

“We are using every available avenue and resource to make life as difficult as possible for those looking to reoffend and bring further harm upon our community,” Insp McKee said.

“This week is only a small part of the statewide Operation Alliance, which has led to 440 youth gang members being arrested a combined 1,630 times over the past year.”

Any information on illicit firearms or gang-related crime to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au