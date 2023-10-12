Narre Warren North man arrested as part of firearms investigation

Police arrested a 41-year-old Narre Warren North man during a warrant executed in Narre Warren North on Tuesday 10 October, leading to the seizure of a range of firearms and suspension of his firearm owner license.

Illicit Firearms Squad detectives executed with the assistance of the Australian Border Force at a residential property on Tuesday, 10 October.

During the search, police located four extended capacity magazines for a handgun and a firearm chassis for a handgun.

The items are prohibited under the Firearms Act 1996 as they are capable of converting a handgun into a Category D firearm (semi-automatic).

Police interviewed and released the man pending further inquiries as the investigation remains ongoing.

Police determined the man was a licensed firearms owner and as a result of the current investigation, police suspended his license.

Police also subsequently seized seven registered firearms, including two handguns, which were stored in compliance with the license requirements.

Police reminded licensed firearms owners to be aware of the legislation with regards to the importation and distribution of firearms parts.

Victoria Police undertakes a range of compliance and enforcement activities to ensure those with firearm licences are complying with the conditions their licence.

Anyone caught breaching the conditions of their licences or failing in their obligations can expect to have their authority cancelled and to be charged or issued with penalty notices.