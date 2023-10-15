Family violence offences on the rise in Casey

By Matthew Sims

Victoria Police have urged the community to dispel commonly held beliefs about family violence and understand the realities, with domestic assaults surging significantly.

In the latest crime stats, serious family violence assaults in Casey increased by 8.9 per cent and common family violence assaults increased by about 24 per cent.

In the year to June 2023, there were 342 family violence serious assault offences recorded in Casey, while there were 1229 common assault offences recorded.

On average, a Victoria Police officer responds to one family violence incident every six minutes.

Family violence takes many forms and is not just about physical violence.

It can include coercive and controlling behaviour, threats, intimation, isolation, financial control and psychological and sexual abuse.

There are many myths that are used to downplay the seriousness of family violence – such as that it’s a gender, class or culture issue.

Family violence occurs among all types of families, regardless of gender, sexuality, income, profession, culture, ethnicity, religious or socio-economic background.

For instance, there were 307 threatening behaviour offences related to family violence in the year to June 2023, a 8.9 per cent increase on the previous year, while stalking offences related to family violence increased by 8.7 per cent compared to last year.

Some myths have suggested if a person is in danger and has not decided to leave the situation then it is not that bad.

The fact is there were often a number of reasons which make it hard for people to leave and the risk of harm to the victim and their children was much higher after they leave the violent environment.

Family violence also affected children in many different ways, as seeing violent behaviour can have significant impacts on children, including potential consequences for friendships and relationships, as well as participation in social and community life.

Victoria Police has progressively specialised its response to family violence – in recognition of the risk and complexity that these incidents pose – and is calling on the community to understand the seriousness of the crime to help prevent it from occurring.

Police have established an enhanced investigative approach to family violence with the creation of 31 Family Violence Investigation Units (FVIUs), as well as enforce intervention orders to ensure victim safety and hold perpetrators to account.

Police not only provide safety for victims who make a report, they also refer them to support services, so they get the assistance they need.

If you or someone close to you discloses that they are a victim of family violence, please believe them and encourage them to contact police or a support service.

Family Violence Command Assistant Commissioner Lauren Callaway said police members were responding to an increasing number of family violence criminal incidents each year.

“We’re urging the community to please dispel any commonly held beliefs about family violence and understand the realities, because it’s a crime that doesn’t discriminate and takes many forms,” she said.

“There is no single type of family violence incident. Family violence is also not just about physical violence, but also includes coercive and controlling behaviour, and demeaning comments.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing or at risk of experiencing family violence, please seek help from police or a support service.”

Support is available 24 hours a day through Safe Steps by calling 1800 015 188 or emailing safesteps@safesteps.org.au

In an emergency call Triple Zero (000). If you can’t get to a phone, ask someone else to do it for you. Victoria Police is here to support you.