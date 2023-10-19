Mind Australia to lead Local service

Mind Australia has been selected as the lead provider at an upcoming Mental Health and Wellbeing Local centre in Dandenong.

The Dandenong facility will provide walk-in mental health care and support for people 26 years and over, including those with co-occurring alcohol and other drug concerns.

A GP referral would not be required.

It will act as a ‘front door’ to the mental health system and be staffed by qualified mental health professionals.

Support is delivered in-person, telehealth, and via outreach services and a care plan is then designed to match patient goals and preferences.

Six such facilities were opened across Victoria in 2022, with a total of 50 pledged by the end of 2026.

Mental Health Minister Ingrid Stitt said the Royal Commission into the state’s mental health system showed why Locals were “critically important” to break down barriers to access.

The State Government stated it chose Mind Australia for its “experience and expansive sector knowledge”.

It will partner with Monash Health, The Victorian Foundation for Survivors of Torture Inc. And Thorne Harbour Health.

“The providers are incredibly experienced, with teams of highly qualified mental health professionals who understand the importance of this initial support in reducing the need for more acute care in the future,” Stitt said.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said community-focused mental health care meant residents could access “life-changing services right here, right now”.

“A community-based mental health service in Dandenong is going to be a welcome addition – it will ensure locals can access support closer to home, while also linking them to other vital services they may need to live their best life.”

In this year’s State Budget, $67 million was allocated to establish another three Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals, with an additional $10 million to plan for another 20 locations.