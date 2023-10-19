Two charged in dark web drug investigation

Police arrested a Cranbourne man and a Narre Warren woman, following an investigation into alleged dark web drug trafficking.

The investigation, which commenced in June of this year, identified over 150 parcels allegedly containing various quantities of LSD and cannabis linked to a dark web vendor.

The parcels originated from post boxes in the Casey, Greater Dandenong and Frankston local government areas.

Detectives from the Major Drug Squad (MDS) simultaneously searched properties in Cranbourne, Cranbourne North and Narre Warren on Wednesday 18 October.

Lucas Bingham, 42, of Cranbourne, was charged with trafficking a large commercial quantity of LSD, trafficking a commercial quantity of THC, and trafficking cannabis, possessing LSD, THC and cannabis, and possessing proceeds of crime.

Police allegedly seized two firearms, various quantities of what appeared to be LSD tablets, cannabis, THC gummies, cannabis resin, THC cookies, cannabis oil, approximately $5,000 cash and an Isuzu D Max Utility from the Cranbourne address.

Bingham was granted bail at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 19 October on a $500,000 surety offered by his parents.

He will appear at a committal mention at the same court on 21 February.

The 39-year-old Narre Warren woman was charged with possessing cannabis, MDMA, LSD and THC and possessing proceeds of crime.

She was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 11 June 2024.

A search of the Narre Warren property located varying quantities of what appear to be cannabis, LSD tablets, MDMA, cannabis resin and THC cookies, two cryptocurrency seeds and a small quantity of cash.

A 67-year-old Cranbourne North man was interviewed and released without charge.