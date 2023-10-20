$11.3m sport upgrade opens

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

The multi-million-dollar, multi-colour pavilion at Ross Reserve has finally opened.

Originally scheduled to open in April 2022, the $11.26 million pavilion and lighting upgrade was unveilled with a “fitting tribute” to former Greater Dandenong mayor Roz Blades.

The new pavilion features six female-friendly change rooms, first aid rooms, three all-gender umpires’ rooms, accessible toilets, meeting rooms, a canteen and storage spaces.

New 100-lux LED lighting with upgraded cabling, power supply and switchboard brings Oval 2 up to Australian standards for soccer and Australian Rules.

The facility caters for 300 players from Springvale City Soccer Club, Noble Park Junior Football Club, Sandown Lions Football Club and EMC Sports Club, as well as Parkfield and Noble Park cricket clubs and RecLink.

Greater Dandenong Council contributed more than $10 million, the State Government $935,000.

Acting mayor Lana Formoso said she was honoured to celebrate the project’s opening as a person who “strongly believes in the benefits of movement, activity and sport for all”.

Ward councillor Sean O’Reilly said the precinct had become one of the city’s most popular.

He noted a synthetic soccer pitch was set to open at the end of the year, and the “highly anticipated” athletics track rebuild by March 2024.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis said Ross Reserve was “where the action is for so many of our local sportspeople”.

“The new pavilion and lighting upgrades will mean our resident clubs can expand their programs and get even more people in on the fun and enjoying the health and wellbeing benefits of taking part in sport and recreation.”

Meanwhile, the pavilion’s Roz Blades AM Room was opened – named after the area’s former long-serving ward councillor and mayor.

Ms Blades described Noble Park as the “beating heart of the City of Greater Dandenong”.

“Noble Park is a good place, made up of hard working families who wanted and had a right to good quality services. But there were issues with pathways and services. And over time, these pathways have been developed.”

That’s what made the Ross Reserve masterplan was significant. It now boasts a regional all-abilities playground, Noble Park Aquatic Centre and athletics centre.

Ms Blades paid tribute to two late “visionaries”. The first was former City of Springvale chief executive Ian Tatterson who taught her the value of lateral thinking, she said.

And the other was Anna Hall, Greater Dandenong’s former community services manager and Springvale Community Aid and Advice Bureau’s chief executive.

On the room’s plaque is a necklace. Ms Hall presented it to Ms Blades when she was made a SCAAB life member.

Ms Blades dedicated the plaque to her former colleague at SCAAB.

“I learned from her and it made be a more rounded person and a better decision maker.

“She and I set up the management structure of SCAAB when I was chair for several years.

“I admired her strength considerably especially in the days when she was battling illness. And I want people like her to be remembered.”

Cr Formoso said the room’s naming after Ms Blades recognised her significant community contributions as well as her advocacy for funding the pavilion.

“(Ms Blades) has long been a fierce advocate for her community.

“What a fitting tribute to you Roz.”