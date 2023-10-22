Annual report shines a light on Casey’s achievements

Casey Council has named a number of highlights over the 2022-2023 period in its annual report, including hosting the Archibald Prize at Bunjil Place and adopting its Climate Action Plan 2022-2030.

Casey Council administrators chair Noelene Duff PSM said she was proud of the highlights showcased in the annual report.

“Community feedback played a pivotal role in shaping our initiatives, with over 70 community engagement campaigns and the active involvement of thousands through digital platforms and in-person opportunities,” she said.

“A highlight was the expansion of our Shape Your City engagement program, which was initially carried out in 2020/21 to help us develop the Long-Term Community Vision 2031 and Council Plan.

“We checked in with the community again this year to understand what services are of priority and used the insights gained to ensure our planning and priorities continue to align with those of the community.”

Other highlights included in the document included the completion of the $15 million Booring Recreation Reserve in Botanic Ridge and the $10.5 million Tulliallan Active Open Space Development in Cranbourne North, securing funding for priority transport, infrastructure and community services through advocacy efforts in the lead up to the federal and state elections and receiving the National Park of the Year award for Wilson Botanic Park in Berwick and the Indoor Facility of the Year award for Casey Stadium.

Casey Council chief executive Glenn Patterson said the annual report provided an opportunity to reflect on the progress made to deliver great outcomes for Casey, drive stronger community connections and set the organisation up for the future.

“There’s plenty to be proud of over the past 12 months in the projects, services, events and partnerships we’ve delivered for the benefit of our large and growing city whilst adapting to mitigate the impacts of the challenging economic climate,” he said.

“Council remains committed to finding a balance between financial sustainability whilst being responsive to the needs of our residents and ratepayers.”

To view the annual report, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/annual-report.