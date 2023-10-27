‘Cash for cans’ locations unveiled

Drop-off points for Victoria’s Container Deposit Scheme have been revealed just days before the 1 November launch, with Opposition claims that the scheme is in “disarray”.

On the morning of 27 October, Opposition environment spokesperson James Newbury said just one of 600 collection points had been confirmed.

Hours later, VicReturn unveiled further locations on an interactive website map.

The sites include a reverse vending machine at:

– 39 Clow Street, Dandenong,

– Woolworths, 1 Gladstone Road, Dandenong,

– Freccia Azzurra Club, 784-796 Springvale Road, Braeside

There will be over-the-counter collection at:

– BP, Princes Highway, Doveton

– Scouts Victoria, 587 Springvale Road, Springvale

Also there are depots at:

– Return-It, Mario Place, Hallam

– Return-It, Five Ways Boulevard, Keysborough.

The scheme rewards Victorians with 10-cent refunds for each eligible carton, can and bottle returned.

Mr Newbury noted that Victoria had “belatedly” committed to a container deposit scheme years behind other states.

“The key legislation enabling the scheme is still in the Parliament despite the scheme commencing in five days.

“Environmentally minded Victorians should be angry with Labor for mismanaging yet another important policy.”

VicReturn stated that hundreds of refund points would be ready for the 1 November launch, with more in coming weeks and 2024.

VicReturn chief executive Jim Round told Star News that the scheme is expected to recycle billions of containers a year across the state.

Similar schemes in other states had collected three billion bottles a year.

It will operate on top of councils’ kerbside recycling service and greatly improve recycling rates.

“Within a year, the aim is to have the most accessible scheme in the country with more than 600 (refund points) in the state,” Round said.

Most aluminium cans, glass and plastic bottles and cardboard cartons between 150 mL and 3 litres are eligible. They will be marked with a ‘10c’ label.

The exceptions include milk containers, wine and spirit bottles and some large juice bottles – which may still be deposited in kerbside recycling.

VicReturn advises to look for the 10-cent symbol on eligible containers.

The locations map is at cdsvic.org.au