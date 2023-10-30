207km/h rider charged

An unlicensed teenage rider has been charged after being allegedly detected at more than 200 km/h on Princes Highway in Noble Park North.

Casey Highway Patrol first spotted the rider on the highway headed towards Dandenong as he accelerated at a fast rate of speed about 11.30pm on Friday 27 October.

Police caught up with the 17-year-old at the intersection of Browns Road and Princes Highway before the rider allegedly sped off after noticing police.

The Air Wing was called in to assist when the rider was detected travelling 207km/h in an 80km/h zone.

The motorcycle travelled through Dandenong and onto the Monash Freeway again travelling at alleged speeds of more than 200km/h.

Officers say they caught up with the rider and arrested the teen in Clyde North.

He has been charged with a range of offences including reckless conducting endangering life, theft, speed dangerous, manner dangerous, unlicensed driving, using an unregistered vehicle and affixing a false plate.

He has been bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

The bike was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1038.