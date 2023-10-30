Referendum runner stays the distance

by Sahar Foladi

While the referendum for an Indigenous voice to the parliament outcome was a disappointment, it demonstrated an outpouring support by migrant communities, says an intrepid Springvale ultramarathoner.

Not knowing what the result may look like, Parwinder Rai set out on a 360-kilometre trek from Albury to Melbourne in support of the Yes campaign.

“Being a migrant community, we have to always contribute in the wider community and especially for those elders who gave us the land full of opportunities to grow through generations.”

His ultramarathon ended after seven days on Saturday 14 October on the last day of votes on the referendum.

“I felt upset and disappointed when the result was revealed.

“We’ve been very positive regarding the result but unfortunately it was totally opposite.”

However, he says his support for the Indigenous community remains unwavered.

“It depends on the majority decision we have to respect their decision, but at the end of the day I was, and I will support stand with our indigenous community.”

Proudly representing his Sikh community, Mr Rai received cheers and great hospitality from the state’s north-east regions.

“It was tough on the road, but I would like to say thanks to Seymour, Benalla, Wangaratta and Euora community for their support and accommodation.

“Without them I wouldn’t have been able to complete the marathon.”

The Craigieburn Sikh temple was one of the first to support Mr Rai in his journey and became his sponsor.

Mr Rai migrated to Australia from India, living in the City of Greater Dandenong for the past 16 years.

He’d previously ran marathons for Cancer Council Foundation and upon the completion of his recent marathon at the MCG, he was eager to also participate at the Melbourne Marathon on Sunday 15 October.

While it was too late to run the entire marathon, he chipped in at the final laps around the MCG.