Driver crashes in police pursuit

A driver fleeing police across several suburbs has crashed into another vehicle in Lynbrook on Wednesday 1 November.

The 34-year-old Hampton Park man was arrested at the scene of the crash on South Gippsland Highway in the early morning and later taken to hospital.

The driver of the other car, a 30-year-old Narre Warren South woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had spotted a grey Jeep SUV wagon travelling at allegedly excessive speed on Monash Freeway about 4.40am.

The SUV was followed by police cars and the Air Wing until it briefly stopped in Hampton Park.

The man allegedly tried to open a home garage door in Aylesbury Court before he got back in the SUV and collided with a police vehicle.

Despite police stop sticks being deployed on Short Road, the SUV continued along South Gippsland Highway and collided with a silver Kia Sportage.

The man tried to flee down a nearby embankment, where he jumped and injured his leg, police say.

A double-barrel shot gun, a pistol magazine and body armour was allegedly seized by police from the SUV.

Police believe the SUV was stolen from Narre Warren on 25 October.

The man was taken to hospital with non-critical injuries and is being questioned by police.

Any information or CCTV/dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au