Terrifying treats for locals

One of Casey’s oldest sites became a Halloween heaven for kids and families on Tuesday 31 October.

Entertainment on show included an outdoor disco and DJ, face painting, roving performers, a reptile and creepy crawly show, a spider lair, a slime workshop and a spooky maze in the vegetable garden, while robots, princesses and a mad science show took over the main stage.

A team from Connected Libraries also hosted Storytime sessions throughout the evening,

The ghouls and goblins enjoyed visiting the trick-and-treat stations across the factory grounds, with lots of sweet treats from Fyna Foods, while the older monsters enjoyed offerings from food trucks and a coffee van.

In Hallam, the Halloween spirit was well and truly alive, with one house on Kilberry Crescent covered in spooky skeletons, gravestones and a giant spider.

Star News photographer Stewart Chambers was out and about this week capturing all of the Halloween celebrations.