Call for council ’Rainbow voice’

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is being urged to catch up with other councils in forming an LGBTIQ advisory committee.

The Victorian Pride Lobby is calling for the advisory group as “LGBTIQA+ people in Greater Dandenong continue to face significant discrimination”.

As of 30 October, about 200 had signed the VPL’s online petition on behalf of an estimated 17,000 Greater Dandenong residents who identify as lesbian, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer or asexual.

By the council’s own report in late 2019, many of its LGBTIQA+ residents felt excluded and isolated, with increasing rates of victimisation.

Yet unlike many Victorian councils, Greater Dandenong hadn’t set up an LGBTIQA+ working group or committee, the VPL stated.

“We need Greater Dandenong Council to establish an LGBTIQA+ Advisory Group to recognise the specific concerns and needs of the LGBTIQA+ community and to ensure its services are accessible and inclusive.”

A Dandenong gay man told Star Journal that he’d suffered “bigotry, hatred and violence” from other residents.

He’d been branded with homophobic insults, told to leave shops and restaurants after holding his partner’s hand and had his car damaged with ‘faggot’ spray-painted on it, he claims.

A man had allegedly smashed a bottle over his head and tried to “stomp me to death” because of his views on homosexuality.

As a result, he didn’t feel safe in Greater Dandenong.

“Many people come to Dandenong to escape persecution and to feel safe. Sadly that has been the opposite for me when I moved here.

“I whole heartedly believe that Dandenong council needs to make a bigger and larger move to show the community that all people are equal and safe here no matter what their sexual preference or gender is.”

He emailed his plea to Greater Dandenong councillors in July but says he had received no response.

A commenter on the VPL online petition said “our community – particularly in culturally diverse cities – often feel marginalised and isolated. This would be a great initiative.”

Greater Dandenong community strengthening director Peta Gillies said the VPL petition would be tabled at the 13 November council meeting.

She said the council was investigating options for an advisory group or a regional network including neighbouring councils, groups and residents.

“Once community support for a new advisory body is identified, an action plan and required resources will be considered by Council.”

The council was working towards improving “inclusion”, “recognition” and “community understanding” of LGBTIQA+ residents and visitors, Gillies said.

“Our aim is to strengthen the participation of everyone in Greater Dandenong, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.”

In December 2019, City of Greater Dandenong endorsed recommendations to improve inclusion and recognition of its LGBTIQ residents.

For the first time, it lit the Drum Theatre in rainbow colours to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia in May 2020.

The council also marked Wear It Purple Day in August.

In 2018, parts of Greater Dandenong bucked Australia’s overwhelming support for legalising same-sex marriage.

Nation wide, 61.6 per cent of voters across the country were in favour but in the Bruce electorate, 53 per cent voted no.