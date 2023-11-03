Third house fire in three nights

A third fire in three nights has destroyed a house in Greater Dandenong.

FRV crews were called to the “suspicious” blaze in Canberra Avenue, Dandenong about 10.30pm on Thursday 2 October.

“Crews could see smoke coming from the property as they approached it,” an FRV spokesperson said.

“On arrival, they found a single storey weatherboard house that was 50 per cent involved.”

The fire was extinguished shortly afterwards.

The brigades requested Victoria Police to attend due to “suspicious circumstances”.

An emergency advice message warned neighbours of smoke in the area.

It follows two extensive house fires in Noble Park in the early hours of 2 November and Dandenong North on 31 October.

Three occupants were hospitalized, including a woman in her 70’s with serious upper body injuries, after a house was destroyed by fire in Baldwin Avenue, Noble Park.

Two men in their 30s were taken to Dandenong Hospital for observation.

A woman was injured as a family of five fled their burning home in Deakin Crescent, Dandenong North.

The woman was hospitalised with burns to 20 per cent of her body, an FRV spokesperson said.

Three children were evacuated from the building.